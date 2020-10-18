Sizzla’s Latest Album Gets Rave Reviews Internationally

A report from The Caribbean National Weekly.

Sizzla’s recently released album, Million Times, is getting rave reviews internationally. Many reviewers laud the production as high quality, calling it an ode to the ladies and a classic album about relationships and romance.

Using his vocal range in different capacities, Sizzla uses 12 tracks to express his infinite love and compassion through music.

Sizzla has a gift of writing regardless of the genre of music that he sings. Although he is controversial in his topics of music, this album is dedicated to the empresses, the queens. This album is specifically for his lady fans who often request their desire to hear more love songs.

According to the review, “The album takes listeners on a journey where the lyrics pull the heart strings and the music leave one’s body pumping.”

With a variety of sounds ranging from hip hop, to soul, acoustic guitar, African Manding Kora, and R&B, the album takes listeners through a fusion of emotions. Ansumana Suso gives the album a magical touch through his Kora playing, an example of Sizzla’s love for Africa. This album showcases his respect for a variety of different styles aside from many of the similar reggae vibes his fans may be used to. Another side of Sizzla will be seen through this album, softer, loving, sexy and even naughty.

Sizzla said, “The ladies have always loved Sizzla. I’ve done lots of female songs but according to them not as much as they’d want. I’ve never given the world a full ladies album, so this is just the start. This album is somewhat of a lil cross over, expressing self, yet showing love and appreciation to our women, for their great stance in our daily lives.”

The album was released by Zaboughabi Music, Kalonji Music and distributed by OneRPM. Producers on the album are Michael Fairman, Miguel Collins, Garfield “G-Mac” McClean, Robert Murphy, and former Motown recording artist Hakim Abdul Samad of The Boys, which are all renowned in making dynamic music. It was mixed by Delroy Pottinger, Duane Edwards, Kamal Evan and Cameron Bartolini, thus the caliber of the sound. The backing melodies sound so beautiful coming from Rose Barney.

Sizzla has over 22 Billboard Awarded albums and one Grammy nomination for his album, The Messiah. He has proven that he is a prolific artist with over 50 studio albums, 10 compilation albums, and makes appearances on over 50 albums with artist like Stephen Marley, Jay Z, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and more.