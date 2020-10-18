Hotel Chocolat enters travel retail market with first St Lucian Chocolate confectionery series

UK premium confectionery brand Hotel Chocolat its releasing its first ever travel retail exclusive this month, unveiling a series of luxury chocolates available within seven British airports.

As the company revealed to Confectionery Production, the new launch will see the new line of reusable tins embossed with the outline of Saint Lucia, the Caribbean island home to its cocoa farm. The seven locations stocking the series includes Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Manchester, Glasgow & Edinburgh airports.

The latest lines include ‘charming little chocolate’ tin, formed of 12 solid chocolate slabs of a mixed variety, a milk chocolate version, and the ‘everything chocolate collection, showcasing 22 of its best selling varieties, including white chocolate, dark, pralines, raspberry smoothie flavour, and caramel cheesecake. In 2021, the range is set to be further enhanced with a milkshake inspired version, dark, and wine and spirits chocolate options.

Focused on high standards of ethical sourcing, the business has continued its expansion over the past couple of years, including opening new stores around the UK, as well as oversees in Japan.

Director of Global Wholesale, Melissa Shackleton, comments: “Launching this exclusive travel retail range for the first time is hugely exciting for Hotel Chocolat, opening up a world of possibilities. Our premium brand offers affordable, beautifully designed luxury and the robust packaging makes them perfect for travel. Our success in train station locations has shown a strong appetite for impulse purchased ‘ready to gift’ chocolates whilst consumers are on the move.”

When the very first Hotel Chocolat shop opened its doors to guests in North London in 2004, it was the start of a revolution in British chocolate. Two entrepreneurs, Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris, were on a mission to make chocolate exciting again. Today, Hotel Chocolat have 127 UK and ROI Hotel Chocolat site locations as well as drink and ices, two restaurants, and a boutique hotel on their working cacao farm in the Caribbean. They also have locations within the US and Japan.