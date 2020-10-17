Jerk Fest Promoters Unite to Celebrate Jamaican Jerk Day in America

A report from the Caribbean National Weekly.

Producers of the Florida, New York, and Canada Grace Jamaican Jerk Festivals, along with Orlando and Palm Beach festivals, have partnered to celebrate the food, music, art, and the culture of jerk in an unprecedented way with National Jamaican Jerk Day – USA, Sunday, October 25th.

Jamaican jerk cuisine has evolved from simple, local street food to gourmet status in first-rate restaurants worldwide and is celebrated through numerous Jerk Festivals around the globe.

“We’re encouraging everyone to create their own special jerk dishes at home and join the celebration by posting their dish to on social media,” said Florida festival CEO Eddy Edwards, in keeping with the theme: “Fire up yuh grill, come hold a vibes & watch us LIVE!!!”

The public will get a chance to participate in several social media contests and giveaways offering various prizes. Restaurants from participating markets will offer special “Dine with Jerk” prices from October 19th to 25th. Details and contest rules are available at www.JamaicanJerkDay.com.

The National Jamaican Jerk Day celebration will not only be about jerk cuisine, but it will also highlight Jamaica’s rich cultural traditions. The sights and sounds of reggae and soca music will also play a big role on this special day. VP Records, a proud partner of the Florida & NYC Grace Jamaican Jerk Festivals, will host the “Best of the Jamaican Jerk Festivals,” a two-hour live-stream airing on their YouTube channel from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This live-streamed production will feature exciting performances, highlights from previous years, creative demonstrations by celebrity chefs, as well as features on participating corporate partners. Hosted by Jody Ann Gray and Noah Powa, the stream will originate from the Miramar Amphitheater, home of the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival in Florida.