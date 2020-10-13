Voyage Theater Company Presents Staged Reading Of THE DAY MY FATHER KILLED ME

Voyage Theater Company/PARTS UNKNOWN Play Reading Series will present a staged reading via Zoom of THE DAY MY FATHER KILLED ME by Charlotte Boimare and Magali Solignat, translated by Amelia Parenteau, and directed by Lisa Rothe, Thursday, October 22 at 6pm. Please RSVP here. The performance will run approximately 50 minutes with no intermission. There will be a brief talkback with the playwright and director immediately following the reading.

Casting was provided by Stephanie KlapperCasting. The show stars Oceana James and Antonevia Ocho-Coultes.

The Day My Father Killed Me (Le jour où mon père m’a tué) is based on the true story of a popular singer and radio DJ in Guadeloupe who murdered his 18-year-old son. Devised as a documentary theater work, the play offers a diverse narrative account of the crime through a chorus of voices reflecting the complexity of familial conflict. Exploring fundamental themes of identity, power, and compassion in contemporary Caribbean society, this play emphasizes the universality of belonging through an intimate and intensely personal lens.

The translation of the play was commissioned by ACT (Actions Caribéennes Théâtrales), a project initiated by Stéphanie Bérard of Siyaj Company, Guadeloupe in collaboration with Frank Hentschker of the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center, The Graduate Center CUNY, New York. The project was supported by the FACE Foundation.