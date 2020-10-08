“Inspired by ‘What is Left”: Prospect Park art installation celebrates resilience amid crisis

Ben Verde (Caribbean Life) reviews recent work by Mildred Beltré and Oasa DuVerney at the Prospect Park Bandshell, “Inspired by ‘What is Left.”

Visitors of the Prospect Park Bandshell will now find a colorful text-based art installation referencing the words of the prolific poet Lucille Clifton, which calls to lift the spirits of gloomy Brooklynites feeling despondent about the current state of affairs, said one of the artists behind the project.

“It felt really appropriate as a way to think about this moment and to think about our lives,” said Mildred Beltre, one half of the Crown Heights-based Brooklyn Hi-Art! Machine art collective. “The idea of acknowledging and celebrating the fact that we are still alive.”

Beltre, together with her partner Oasa DuVerney, erected the new neon lettering atop a fence on the Bandshell stage last week — creating the new artistic display entitled “Inspired by ‘What is Left.”

In bright pink, orange, and green lettering, the installation, which was presented by BRIC, NYC Parks, and the Prospect Park Alliance features a quote from Clifton’s 1993 poem “won’t you celebrate with me,” and reads “Come Celebrate With Me That Everyday Something Has Tried to Kill Me And Has Failed.” [. . .]

The duo’s collective, which they formed 10 years ago, is also responsible for a number of other fence weavings across the borough — including at the Brooklyn Museum, where they installed the phrase “Do not disappear into silence” in bright red letters on the building’s exterior. [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.caribbeanlifenews.com/new-prospect-park-art-installation-celebrates-resilience-amid-crisis/