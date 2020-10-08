Annalee Davis in “Florilegium: A Gathering of Flowers”

Annalee Davis (Barbados) is one of the artists featured in “Florilegium: A Gathering of Flowers,” a group exhibition that opens on October 16, 2020, at Inverleith House, in the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE). This group show is part of the RBGE’s new exhibition opening under Climate House at Inverleith House, Edinburgh, Scotland. The exhibition runs through December 13, 2020 at Inverleith House (open daily from 10.30am; visitors must book a time slot for visits).

Description: New and existing works by contemporary artists Lee Mingwei, Annalee Davis, Wendy McMurdo and Lyndsay Mann join over 40 established botanical illustrators such as Mieko Ishikawa, Dianne Sutherland and Sansanee Deekrajang in Florilegium: A gathering of flowers, at Inverleith House, in the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

Botanical artists from all over the world present detailed studies of plants, revealing how flowers can elicit cultural, historic, geographic, socio-political and scientific ideas, and inviting visitors to explore the rich diversity of RBGE’s extensive Living Collection.

The biennial exhibition is the first of a new programme as Inverleith House begins its transformation into Climate House, following the award of Outset Contemporary Art Fund’s Transformative Grant.

Free entry. Please book your time slot to enter the Garden.

Last admission to the exhibition is 4.15pm in October and 3.15pm November – December.

Source: https://www.rbge.org.uk/whats-on/inverleith-house/introducing-climate-house/florilegium-a-gathering-of-flowers/