Visual Arts Barbados, October 2020

Published by Corrie Scott, Visual Arts Barbados is a free online monthly magazine covering exhibitions, events, workshops and featuring art, photography, sculpture, craft and more. The October 2020 issue features Kraig Yearwood’s exhibition “This is How Our Garden Grows,” which opened on September 19 and will be on view through the ed of October at The Brighton Storeroom, Brighton Plantation, St. George, Barbados. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

See Yearwood’s stunning artwork at https://issuu.com/corriescott/docs/october_2020_visual_arts_magazine_barbados.pptx

For more magazine’s visit https://issuu.com/corriescott

