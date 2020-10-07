Miami Carnival Kicks off Virtually on October 8

A report from the Caribbean National Weekly.

The Miami Carnival cultural festival, which takes place every Columbus Day weekend for the past 36 years, has played a critical role in creating moments in a compelling way while sharing stories of the Caribbean and Carnival narrative, heritage, and culture.

This year, the story will pivot to a virtual platform and a reimagined space starting on Thursday, October 8th, and running through Sunday, October 11th, 2020.

The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau is the host sponsor. You can view this year’s Miami Carnival at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiBrowardOneCarnival/.

In-grained in the Carnival tradition since its roots in Trinidad, the Carnival has continued to thrive and evolved into a show that’s a treat for both participants and audiences alike. The committee hopes that this year’s presentation will prominently capture the vibrant esprit dimension of the rich texture of heritage that makes the Miami Carnival brand resonate with so many people locally and globally.

“The Caribbean culture of South Florida is so rich and wonderful. We love the fact that we can spotlight and celebrate a narrative such as Miami Carnival, allowing for the global community to join us virtually in this outward expression of culture.”, stated Joan Hinkson, Miami Broward Carnival Chair.

“As a destination, we are all learning how to pivot and make what worked before still work but in a virtual format. We are excited that the Miami Carnival has also decided to move forward virtually this year,” said Connie Kinnard, Vice President of Multicultural Tourism & Development with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“The reach domestically and internationally to people interested in the Caribbean culture and performance arts showcased each year will still happen through social media channels and streaming opportunities. While the Miami Carnival energy is the in-person connection, this celebration of 36 years will serve as a great alternative. It will get everyone excited about coming back to Miami physically next year. We applaud the leadership of the Carnival for having the “Show Must Go On” attitude, and the GMCVB will continue partnering to showcase Miami’s Caribbean connection.”

Miami Carnival Virtual 2020 Lineup:

Welcome to Miami Virtual Weekend

Thursday, October 8th, 2020

Junior Carnival Virtual Weekend

Friday, October 9th, 2020

Theme: Canboulay

Panorama Virtual Weekend

Saturday, October 10th, 2020

Theme: Virtual Steel

Carnival Sunday Virtual Weekend

Sunday, October 11th, 2020