The Bermuda National Gallery: “Explore Mindfulness”

The Bermuda National Gallery reminds us that this Saturday, October 10, has been designated World Mental Health Day by the World Health Organization. The Gallery is offering a an online a tour of the current exhibitions and a community event, which includes an introduction to mindfulness with Kim Rego (founder of Mindful Bermuda) and a yoga class with artist and yoga teacher Tiffany Paynter. See more information below.



Description: Recognising that the past six months have been incredibly challenging for everyone, we will be hosting a free community event at the Bermuda National Gallery to explore the connections between art and mental wellbeing and the benefits of both mindfulness and yoga.



The afternoon will begin with a tour of the current exhibitions with BNG trustee Mitchell Klink, who has a rich background in the arts through his work with museums, galleries, artists and collectors around the world.



This will be followed by an introduction to mindfulness with Kim Rego. Kim is the founder of Mindful Bermuda and has over ten years’ experience in coaching and mindfulness instruction.



The day will conclude with a yoga class led by Tiffany Paynter. The two-time Bermuda Biennial artist is a registered yoga teacher and a co-founder of the Peace Within – Prison Yoga Programme which teaches yoga to incarcerated men and women at the St George’s Co-Educational Facility.



This is a free event. Spaces are limited. Click here to register.