“Hartford Seen” Book Talk by Pablo Delano

Hosted by the Connecticut Historical Society Museum and Library, Puerto Rican photographer and educator Pablo Delano will deliver an online book talk on his third book or photography, Hartford Seen, on Wednesday, September 30, at 7:00pm.

Description: Visual artist and photographer Pablo Delano will discuss the process of conceptualizing and creating his project Hartford Seen, a personal reflection in the medium of photography on Connecticut’s capital city. Hartford Seen was first exhibited at the Connecticut Historical Society in 2014, and has now been published in book form by Wesleyan University Press.

Pablo Delano was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He is the Charles A. Dana Professor of Fine Arts at Trinity College. Hartford Seen is his third book of photography. For more information please visit www.pablodelano.com.

This program will take place online via Zoom. To register, click here. We will send you a reminder email the day of the program.

Questions? Contact Natalie Belanger.

[Image credit: Pablo Delano]