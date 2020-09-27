NO: Virtual Exhibition by Artists Who Say “No”

In Puerto Rico, artists from all over the island have come together to bring awareness to the importance of voting NO to statehood in the upcoming plebiscite on November 3, 2020. These artists, who explain that this plebiscite does not constitute a serious process of decolonization, have created breathtaking artwork, now view on the Facebook page Sobran las razones para votar NO [There are plenty of reasons to vote NO].

Here are just a few pieces—see more artwork at sobranlasrazones/

Artists (in order): Emanuel Torres (above), María Antonia Ordóñez, Nora Rodríguez, José Paláez, Ana Rosa Rivera, and Charles Juhasz Alvarado.