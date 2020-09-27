Brixton Buzz reports that the inaugural Windrush Caribbean Film Festival will screen in cinemas and art venues from October 17 to November 8, 2020. For more information see festival website. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Patrick Vernon OBE, and Natalie Barnes (daughter of the late Windrush campaigner Paulette Wilson) has joined forces with award-winning film producer and director Frances-Anne Solomon to launch the Inaugural Windrush Caribbean Film Festival.

The six day digital festival of screenings, discussions and master classes aims to celebrate the contributions and impact of the Windrush generation on life in the UK today.

The festival is the brainchild of Solomon whose award-winning film HERO, inspired by WW2 and Windrush hero Ulric Cross, toured the UK to critical acclaim in 2019. Its success was the inspiration for this full blown festival.

“As a child of the Windrush generation, I am passionate about sharing the stories and struggles of the men and women who paved the way for me and for all of us who are Black in Britain” said festival co-founder, Garry Stewart of Recognize Black Heritage and Culture. “Our partners from across the UK have worked tirelessly to turn a planned physical festival into a dynamic virtual event. “

Festival 2020 will also see the launch of the first ‘Paulette Wilson’ Windrush Award to be given in memory of the prominent Windrush campaigner who was wrongly detained by the Home Office, and who went on to become the face of the Windrush Scandal campaign.

The award will be presented to an individual who has been instrumental in advancing the narrative to achieve justice for the Windrush generation. [. . .]

The exciting line -up of films in the festival schedule, will be revealed at the programme launch on the 29th of September the festival runs from October 17 – November 8, 2020. For more information go to the festival website here.

For full article, see https://www.brixtonbuzz.com/2020/09/windrush-caribbean-film-festival-2020-to-screen-in-cinemas-and-art-venues-from-oct-17th-8th-nov-2020