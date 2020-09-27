Dominican Government Plans Santo Domingo Zona Colonial Support

A report by Brian Major for Travel Pulse.

The Dominican Republic government will launch commissions to design a “short-term work plan” to support tourism in Santo Domingo, the country’s historic capital city, which had experienced a tourism renaissance in recent years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.about:blank

In a meeting this past week with the Tourism Cluster and the Hotel Association of Santo Domingo officials, tourism ministry and ASONAHORES officials discussed “plans and actions with the interest of achieving a rapid recovery of tourism” in Santo Domingo “to strengthen the industry and ensure its restoration.”

The initiatives would entail “specific actions in favor of tourism in the city,” said officials from the Dominican tourism ministry and the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES), in a Resumen Turismo report.

Initiatives created through the plan would be enacted in consideration of “ongoing projects developed by the Ministry of Tourism,” which have restored historic buildings, public plazas and street architecture in Santo Domingo’s Zona Colonial in recent years.

The TourismCluster also recently developed a “GoSantoDomingo” quality seal program to support participating businesses through “the application of health protocols and international best practices,” said officials.

Santo Domingo experienced “record numbers” of new tourists during the country’s surging overall visitor growth this decade, said officials. Travelers to Santo Domingo are attracted by “unique historical and cultural assets, a renovated hotel plant and a gastronomic offer of the highest quality.”