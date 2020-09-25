Cuba gets ready to participate in Beijing International Book Fair

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Yosley Carrero (Xinhua) reports that Cuba is the guest country of honor at this year’s Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), which takes place from September 26 to 30. Cuba will bring nearly 20 titles published by 16 publishing houses from across the island.

Cuba will show part of its best works from literature and culture at the 27th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) to be held online for the first time in history due to the pandemic, a senior Cuban official said on Wednesday.

With Cuba as the guest country of honor, this year’s BIBF is scheduled to run on Sept. 26-30. “We will be launching some Cuban bestsellers as well as many works representing the huge diversity of the Cuban literature,” Daimarelys Moreno, director of the Cuban Book Chamber, told Xinhua.

“The Caribbean nation is very pleased to be invited as the guest country of honor in the same year when China and Cuba are marking the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations,” she added.

Cuba will bring nearly 20 titles published by 16 publishing houses from across the country. Among the principal attractions are literary works dedicated to the historical leader of the Cuba Revolution Fidel Castro, according to organizers. Novels like Paradiso by Jose Lezama Lima, and The Lost Steps by Alejo Carpentier have also been included.

“Although many writers from the island want to have their works published in Chinese, there is an increasing number of people in China who are interested in reading in Spanish,” said Gabriela Avila, 27, author of Journey to (Un)known China, a compilation of chronicles and articles published in Cuban daily newspaper Granma in 2018.

Participants will also enjoy online performances of Cuban music, visual arts and tourism, according to the country’s culture ministry. Besides, there will also be reading events to promote cultural exchanges and copyright trade between China and Cuba.

Yunier Riquenes, a Cuban writer and literary promoter who will also participate in this year’s book fair, said that the BIBF opens business opportunities for publishers from all over the world. “With Chinese writers and editors, I will learn many things about the way the book market works internationally,” he said. “Literature helps build bridges between the two peoples.”

Since 1999, nearly 40 titles about the historic and cultural links between China and Cuba have been published on the island.

This will be the fourth BIBF attended by Cuba, and this year Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso will give a special address via internet.

See original article at http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2020-09/17/c_139375906.htm



Also see: Heads up, book lovers! Cuba guest of honor at Beijing International Book Fair

New China TV, September 16, 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbLOOuSPLEQ