Art Exhibition—“Coup de foudre : 30 ans de passion”

Espace Lally is a new art gallery located at 31 rue du 4 Septembre, Beziers, France. Its inaugural exhibition, “Coup de foudre: 30 ans de passion,” featuring the founder Reynald Lally’s Haitian art collection, opened on September 18 and will be on view through November 18, 2020.

The gallery is dedicated to promoting Caribbean, Latin American, and African artists. 

For more information, see https://www.espacelally.com/exhibitions/6-coup-de-foudre-30-ans-de-passion-the-first-exibition-of-espace-lally-the-haitian/works/

See more at https://www.espacelally.com/

