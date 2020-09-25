[Many thanks to Veerle Poupeye for bringing this item to our attention via Critical.Caribbean.Art.] Textile Arts Los Angeles presents “A Pattern of Resistance: Subversive Dress and the Politics of Clothing in Caribbean Masquerade” by Lauren Baccus. This event takes place on Tuesday, September 29 from 12:00 to 1:00pm.

Lauren Baccus is a textile artist and daughter of the Caribbean with roots throughout the region. Influenced by her upbringing in both Trinidad and Jamaica, her work draws on the legacy of resistance and storytelling through play.

Out of her studio, Lauren regularly publishes her investigations of the historical material archive of the Caribbean. She is currently completing a Master’s degree in Textile Art and Material Culture at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln.

For more information, see https://textileartsla.org/textile-month-rsvp-tickets/subversivecaribbean