Representation Matters in Ladouceur’s Highly Anticipated Film ‘The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story’

Backdoor Entertainment LLC, LA PhiLA Productions and R.D.J.A DES LLC have announced today that, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story,”a compelling, suspenseful and provocative short film from Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) is set to be released in February 2021.

Filmmakers Harry Jeudy, Samuel Ladouceur and Yanatha Desouvre became intentional about representation after experiencing the worldwide blockbuster film, Disney and Marvel’s “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman, which featured a mostly Black cast and crew.

The late Boseman gave these young filmmakers the confidence to own and tell their own story.

Ayomi Russell, who plays the role of April Andrelie, said, “The one thing I want people to take away from this film is that it’s really nice to see the Haitian culture portrayed, because it’s really such a rich culture, it’s [the richness] not something that is portrayed a lot.”

The independent filmmakers are committed to raising $6,000 in the post-production fundraising campaign available on indiegogo or at www.yanatha.com to help the filmmakers to make its February 2021 release.

Participation in the Indiegogo campaign will earn fans some collector’s edition merchandise, (i.e. t-shirts, watches, pocket watches, autograph novel, their names in the film credits, private screenings and so much more.)

The movie’s plot was written by prolific screenwriter Harry Jeudy (“A Great Day in Harlem”) and acclaimed author Yanatha Desouvre (“Revelations: Roads to Redemption,” one of the top downloaded e-books in Spring 2020 in the African American, mystery thriller and suspense fiction categories on Amazon.com). It follows a loving marriage of 25 years that comes to a deadly end when a husband is compelled to tell his wife his most heart-shattering secret while she is on her deathbed.

Inspired by true events, “The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story”is a compelling and provocative love story. It’s set in Haiti and is haunted by human trafficking and gun violence.

“The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” stars Genji Jacques — the actor dubbed the Haitian Denzel Washington — and fellow stars Sandra Justice, Lela Elam, James Pierre, Briana Earhart, Vivianne Saintvil, Haitian icon Marie Michelle Desrosiers, Russell, Phoenix, and Reanna Ameline in the film.

“The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story” is part of the second book from the Goodman Chronicles series, “Revelations: Roads to Redemption.” It uses familiar characters from the 2018 novel that explores the characters’ unique emotional journeys. The storylines of complex, interwoven characters will navigate through larger themes of human connection: guilt, redemption, love and hope.

Jeudy, the film’s screenwriter, is also a poet and has more than a decade of experience in English, African and African American literature. He is the founder and principal owner of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Ladouceur has worked on countless short films, major films and television shows such as “Person of Interest,” “Unstoppable,” “Power” and “Boardwalk Empire.” In 2018, he directed and produced the short film, “A Great Day in Harlem,” which is currently airing in major markets nationally on ABC, Fox, CBS and other network affiliates. He is the founder of LA PhiLA Productions and the vice president of Backdoor Entertainment LLC.

Desouvre is a best-selling Amazon.com author, educator and public speaker. His latest novella,“Revelations: Roads to Redemption,”pays homage to Wyclef Jean’s discography. He is also the author of the 2016 novella “To Whom Much is Given,”the first of the Goodman Chronicles series. Desouvre has been featured in various print publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Daily News, Miami Herald, Miami New Times, Haitian Times, Sentinel HT, HuffPost and Black Enterprise, and on television outlets that include South Florida PBS, NBC and ABC.