First-Ever Indo-Caribbean Drag Winner, Priyanka, Shows Her Hindu Culture On Canadian TV

A report by Samantha Agate for Talent Recap.

Indo-Caribbean drag superstar Priyanka was just crowned the winner of the first season of Canada’s Drag Race! She is super proud of her pride being Indian and hailing from Guyana. A television host and producer by day, and a drag queen by night, Priyanka can literally do it all.

First-Ever Indian Winner Priaynka Is Proud To Have Won ‘Canada’s Drag Race’

Canada’s Drag Race is a spinoff of RuPaul’s Drag Race where 12 drag queens competed for $100,000 and the title of Canada’s First Drag Superstar. The judges for the show included RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and fashion model Stacey McKenzie. Ultimately, Priyanka blew the competition away with queens Rita Baga and Scarlett BoBo as runners-up. Priyanka is the first person of Indo-Caribbean descent to win in the franchise’s global history. “We call it Indo-Caribbean because my parents are from Guyana, but their ancestors are from India,” she said in an interview after the win.“We grew up Hindu and we have a lot of Indian culture within our own culture, but Indo-Caribbean is the way to umbrella it.”

Previously, five queens of color in a row have been crowned the winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. For Priyanka, this representation is a huge stepping stone for the world of television. “Growing up, there weren’t a lot of people like me on TV,” Priyanka said. “It’s kind of interesting now to be Canada’s first drag superstar, because now someone who looks like me can be like, ‘Oh, I guess I can do that too!’ We’re normalizing people of color winning things. Shea Couleé. Jaida Essence Hall. That’s normal!”

Priyanka has only been doing drag for three years but definitely looks like she has been doing it way longer. For her finale look, Priyanka wore a traditional sari. “There’s a shop in Toronto named Chandan Fashion on Gerrard and they are so accepting,” she said. “I was shocked because I wasn’t sure if they’d be okay with the drag stuff. They’re all from India and I don’t know what the deal is over there.”

“But I come in and they just throw fabrics at me” she continued. “They’re so excited because they think it’s so cool that we take the Bollywood fabric and cut it up and make other things out of it. It excites them.” She bought two saris in white and red and cut them up to make one gown with Canadian colors.

Priyanka’s mom came to Canada when she was 11 to sponsor her family to eventually get them all to come. Strong women are all around her in life and it is clear she wants to make real change in the world.

Priyanka will be embarking on a live drive-in tour around Canada as the coronavirus pandemic has definitely thrown a wrench in some global touring plans or now. But we are so excited to see what this fabulous queen does in the future.