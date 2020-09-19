Eight Reasons to Safeguard Western Puerto Rico’s Ocean and Coast

A report by Holly Binns and David Ortiz for The Pew Trust.

From fishing and diving to community gatherings, region’s culture and economy rely on a healthy environment

Puerto Rico’s west coast boasts vibrant beachfront communities, world-class water sports, historical artifacts, and traditional celebrations that showcase the region’s cultural history and identity.

From ancient shipwrecks and cave paintings to surfing and local music, seafood, fishing, and boating, this region’s coastal culture and economy rely on a healthy ocean and sustainable fisheries—both of which must be managed with policies that address a variety of threats.

Here are eight cultural activities and symbols of western Puerto Rico’s coastal heritage:

A drawing by Puerto Rico’s Indigenous people adorns a cave wall on Isla de Mona. Some of the area’s cave paintings date to the 13th century.

Taínos cave art: Puerto Rico’s Indigenous peoplethe Taínos, left behind pieces of pottery, beads, and cave paintings. Explorers have discovered Taíno art in 30 caves in Isla de Mona, including the only known drawing of the arrival of Christian missionaries to the New World.

The Los Morrillos Lighthouse in Cabo Rojo stands on a cliff that affords sweeping ocean views.

Lighthouses: More than 100 years ago, lighthouses guided mariners to Puerto Rico to trade sugar, coffee, and tobacco. As a result, the island’s agriculture and fishing industries blossomed. Of the 16 lighthouses in Puerto Rico, five grace the west coast. These historic towers, built primarily in the 1800s, rest on jagged cliffs and along isolated stretches of shore. They are closed to the public, but their grounds offer sweeping views of the sea.

A fisherman casts his net on Corcega Beach in Rincón, where traditional fishing still supplies seafood to markets, restaurants, and families.

Artisanal fishing: West coast fishermen, who account for roughly 40% of all commercial landings in Puerto Rico, carry on a long tradition of providing seafood to families and communities. Fish markets and restaurants abound in municipalities such as Cabo Rojo, Mayagüez, and Añasco. Artisanal fishers in this region venture out to sea in small boats called yolas, and some still fish as their ancestors did, with hook and line, nets, spears, baskets, and other traps. The restaurants that line the streets of small towns from Joyuda to Combate are part of Puerto Rico’s blue economy, which supports 4,295 ocean-dependent establishments with 66,720 employees and nearly $922 million in total wages.

A surfer exits the water at sunset in Rincón, world renowned for consistent and often harrowing waves.

Surfing: Several western Puerto Rico cities, including Isabela and Aguadilla, are home to world-class surfing. Rincón hit the world surfing map after the International Surfing Championships were held there in 1968. Tres Palmas Natural Reserve, Domes Beach, and Little Malibu host winter surf events that draw locals and tourists from around the world.

Surfers and tourists visit Domes Beach in Rincón, a popular gathering spot for water sports and parties.

Beaches: On weekends, locals gather on the region’s shores to swim, snorkel, paddleboard, surf, and dance. Families cook large pots of arroz con pollo y habichuelas (rice, chicken, and beans), alcapurrias(fritters), or pastelillos (fried turnover made with meat, chicken, or seafood). These gatherings carry on long-held traditions and help pull communities together.

Protecting western Puerto Rico’s cultural assets and traditions is important for its coastal economy and way of life. Cohesive policies and management can help ensure that these special places and traditions thrive for future generations.