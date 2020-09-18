Kassav’s Patrick Saint-Éloi: A tribute on the 10th anniversary of his passing

Patrick Saint-Éloi (1958-2010), the Guadeloupean singer and songwriter and one of the lead singers for the Zouk band Kassav, died ten years ago today from cancer at the age of 51.

JC Maillard, his good friend and collaborator, who had accompanied him on the acoustic guitar is many of his hits, has recorded a special performance of “Chabon” to mark the anniversary of his passing:

I have done a little special video today in homage to him, an acoustic instrumental version of one of his upbeat Zouk songs, a song in which he calls for the support of Zouk music (“bay chabon!”) Patrick was a remarkable human being and a great artist. JC Maillard

Thank you, JC, for helping us remember a great artist who brought joy and beauty to so many of us.