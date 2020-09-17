Coach have launched their Basquiat collab campaign (I feel for Basquiat)

[All this exploitation and trivialization of Basquiat’s work is getting a bit hard to take, I must say.]

A report by Tom George for i-D.

The brand shot the collection on J-Lo, Michael B. Jordan, Paloma Elsesser and more.

Family is a big part of the Coach brand. For their AW20 campaign, released just a few days ago, the collection was donned by Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez and _Black Panther_’s Michael B. Jordan — alongside their loved ones — as the brand celebrated both the communities we are born into and the ones that we choose.

Now, for their latest campaign, made in collaboration with the estate of the late New York artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, the brand has decided to keep it in the Coach family, re-uniting J-Lo and Michael B. Jordan alongside other faces of the house, including Kyemah McEntyre, i-D favourite Paloma Elsesser and niece of the late artist, beauty entrepreneur Jessica Kelly.

In the collection, which debuted on the catwalk in February, each of the models are wearing pieces that celebrate New York autumnal street style — warm hoodies paired with trench coats, puffer jackets and structured leather bags — each adorned with the street art of Basquiat. The campaign was created with photographer Micaiah Carter and includes a series of short films as the cast discuss family, art and the legacy of Basquiat.

“Basquiat is one of my heroes,” says Coach’s Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “He embodied the creative, inclusive spirit of New York and was a force for change in his community. I am proud to celebrate his work and values and help bring them to a new generation.”

Basquiat’s own family has also expressed their approval, with the late artist’s sister commenting: “They did a great job in capturing the spirit and energy of Jean-Michel’s work and putting together a perfect group of creative talent to bring this to life. We’ve always been fans of Coach, so this is a dream project for us.”