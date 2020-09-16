Eddy Álvarez: “Census Allapattah: Portrait of a City”

Eddy Álvarez’s “Census Allapattah: Portrait of a City” is a visual art exhibition and live performances to take place on site at Edge Zones Gallery (located at 3317 NW 7th Ave. Circ) in Miami, Florida, from September 26 through October 10, 2020. Admission is free and open to the public. Mask must be worn and social distancing maintained at all times.

Opening Reception: September 26, 2020

Time: 12:00-6:00pm (Otherwise by appointment)

Live Performances: 9/26/20,10/03 & 10/20, 4:00-5:00pm.

For more information, contact Charo Oquet:

edgezones@me.com

T. 305-303-8852

www.edgezones.org