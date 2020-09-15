PULSE: Bahamian public art

The National Art Gallery of the Bahamas (NAGB) announces “Pulse,” a three-fold exhibition centered on Bahamian public art. The exhibition will open on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 10:00am, and will remain on view until Monday, January 4, 2021, at 5:00pm.

Description: As we move into a world of social distancing, public art takes on new meanings as it encourages us to continue to engage with each other and with our communities. PULSE, a three-fold exhibition centred on Bahamian public art, asks us to pause in our everyday lives. This three-fold exhibition reflects on the power of art during the contemporary crisis of COVID-19 and other historical moments. Themes such as Bahamian identity, local economy, public safety and community togetherness are addressed in the artwork of this show.

Artists for PULSE include: Allan Wallace, Angelika Wallace Whitfield, Amaani Hepburn, June Collie, Jodi Minnis, Lemero Wright, Matthew Rahming, Benjamin Ferguson, Alisa Streather Robinson, Antonius Roberts, Wellington Bridgewater, Drew Weech, Katrina Cartwright, Nick Austin, Tyrone Ferguson, John Panza, Alex Timchula, Netica “Nettie” Symonette, and David Wynne.

Source: https://nagb.org.bs/events-and-exhibitions/2020/9/17/pulse