Cardi B’s “WAP” Dethrones BTS Atop Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Joel Moya reports on Dominican-Trinidadian-American rapper Cardi B and Megan the Stallion for Remezcla.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are back on the top of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with “WAP.” Their female empowerment anthem dethrones K-Pop group BTS’ smash hit “Dynamite.”

After spending an impressive two weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, BTS’ “Dynamite” dips to No. 2 this week, making way for Dominican-American rapper Cardi’s return to the top. With this rebound on the chart, the Megan the Stallion-assisted “WAP” spends a third week at the top. Previously, Cardi spent three weeks at No. 1 with “Bodak Yellow,” so she matches her personal best on the chart. [. . .]

For full article, see https://remezcla.com/music/cardi-bs-wap-dethrones-bts-atop-billboard-hot-100-chart/