Avant Arte presents José Parlá’s “Writers’ Bench, 149th Street and Grand Concourse”

Cuban-American artist José Parlá recently announced a new edition with Avant Arte on September 24, 2020, of his painting Writers’ Bench, 149th Street, and Grand Concourse.

Description: José Parlá weaves his abstract, calligraphic style into the complex, textured surfaces of his works. Writers’ Bench 149th Street and Grand Concourse, an edition of 50, is an archival pigment print on Hahnemühle Photo Rag Ultra Smooth 305gsm Paper. Each edition is uniquely hand-finished by Parlá and comes pre-mounted inside a bespoke white box frame with protective XT UV plexiglass.

The artist says, “For this edition, I was inspired by being part of the culture of writers, and the work pays homage to the roots of New York masters and the Writer’s Bench in The Bronx. Subway artists would watch the trains that had been freshly painted, meet other artists, exchange black books, and sometimes even settle an argument.” He adds, “When making the painting, I imagined layered billboards on walls to inspire my colors and the use of collage elements often seen on the advertising surfaces of the subway platforms themselves.”

“Writers’ Bench, 149th Street and Grand Concourse” is presently on view at the Bronx Museum of the Arts as part of his show, “It’s Yours,” which is open to the public until January 10, 2021.

