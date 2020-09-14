Cuba to hold Ibero-American Culture Festival online

A report from Prensa Latina.

Cuba will hold the 26th edition of the Ibero-American Culture Festival from October 24 to 28 online, according to the organizing committee.

The House of Ibero-America and the Provincial Directorate of Culture in the eastern province of Holguin, convene specialists, intellectuals, artists and people interested in cultural tourism, Cuba’s residents and abroad, to participate in the event’s online programme.

In general, this annual encounter brings together artists and intellectuals from over twenty countries in the city of Holguin, located some 734 kilometers east of Havana.

According to several historians, the archaeological capital of Cuba is located in that country’s region, the largest aboriginal cemetery in Latin America and the arrival point of the European admiral Christopher Columbus, on October 28, 1492.

The party of the Iberoamerican Culture started to be held in Cuba in 1992 based on the growing relations of this Caribbean country with the nations of Ibero-America.

According to a press release from the House of Ibero-America, the 26th edition will be focused on culture as a resilience factor.

The event will be broadcasted through virtual platforms and its main spaces will be the 15th Ibero-American Congress of Thought, the International Artistic Solidarity Brigades, the Ibero-American Colloquium of Letters and the Ibero-American Exhibition of Plastic Arts.