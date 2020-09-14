Bad Bunny will give a virtual concert to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

The Puerto Rican urban artist Bad Bunny will offer a virtual concert on September 20 in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Uforia platform of Univision reported on Monday.

The presentation will be broadcast through the UforiaMusic.com page -as part of the return of Uforia Music Series-, on his Twitter and Twitch account, and on Bad Bunny’s YouTube profile, as explained in a press release released this Monday.

« We are extremely excited to celebrate the richness of Latino culture during this Hispanic Heritage Month with this unique experience, and to commemorate the resilience of Puerto Ricans three years after Hurricane Maria, » the president of Univision Radio said in the statement. , Jesús Lara.

« We are very proud to present the art of Bad Bunny, who has made a profound impact on our culture and the music industry on a large scale.« Lara emphasized.

The presentation of Benito Martínez, Bad Bunny’s real name, will mark the premiere of the Uforia Music Series, made up of a group of monthly virtual concerts by renowned artists until December under the headline « Uforia Live, » the statement added .

Upcoming artists and show dates will be announced later.

For Puerto Ricans, the presentation of Bad Bunny on Sunday is an opportunity to see him live, after the artist had to cancel his next October 30 and 31 shows that he had on the agenda at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, in San Juan.

Bad Bunny is one of the most influential and followed artists in the world.

Winner of a Latin Grammy, Bad Bunny has managed to break the barriers of Spanish with his songs, as well as with social stereotypes, by dressing as a woman in the music video for his song « Yo perreo sola ».

Similarly, the artist became the first reggaeton artist to appear on the cover of the American magazine « Rolling Stone« .

At the moment, Bad Bunny has released three solo albums: « X 100PRE », « YHLQMDLG » and « Las Que No Iban A Salir »

The third debuted first on Billboard magazine’s « Top Latin Albums » list, causing the other two albums to drop to second and third.

However, « YHLQMDLG » became the first album by a Latin artist to reach the second position on the global « Billboard 200 » chart.

Likewise, the artist has managed to place 24 singles on the global « Hot 100 » list.