Marlene L. Daut: Haiti: History and Denial

The French Department welcomes Marlene L. Daut, professor of African diaspora studies, University of Virginia, to deliver a lecture, Haiti: History and Denial, as part of a virtual colloquia series Addressing Racism and Anti-Blackness in French and Francophone Studies. This series features eminent scholars examining the role race plays in systems of power and thought in the field of French and Francophone Studies. We hope our series will foster conversations that combat racism and promote inclusion and equity in our classrooms and research. This discussion will be delivered in English. Please register via Zoom.

About the series:

The recent death of George Floyd and the ensuing Black Lives Matter protests in the United States have resonated powerfully in France, which witnessed its own case of police brutality against Adamé Traroé, a young French-Malian man who died in police custody in 2016. These events have triggered difficult conversations in both countries about national identity, the memory of slavery, and notions of race. In France, these debates have led to a revaluation of France’s legacy of colonization, notably through a critical reappraisal of the ideologies that undergird traditional notions of French citizenship.

Given the urgency of such discussions, the members of the French Department, as both individuals and scholars, propose a public examination of the role race plays in systems of power and thought in our own field, in order to deepen classroom discussions and promote inclusion and equity in our courses. To this end, we have organized a fall virtual colloquium series featuring eminent French Studies scholars who will speak on topics ranging from “art and race” and “the illegibility of French anti-Blackness” to “racial dimensions of the notion of freedom” and “anti-racism campaigns in Paris.” We hope our series will foster conversations that illuminate the entrenched role of race and racism both in France and the US. Please join us for these conversations.

For more information, please contact: ml104@wellesley.edu