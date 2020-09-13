Art Exhibition “Benedictio IV: Mighty Echo of the Amazon Rainforest–Revelations of the Guianas”

“Benedictio IV: Mighty Echo of the Amazon Rainforest–Revelations of the Guianas,” curated by Natasha Knoppel, is on view at Natasha Knoppel Art Galleries from September 4 to October 31, 2020. The gallery is located at Prinsenkwartier, Sint Agathaplein 4, 2611 HR Delft, The Netherlands.

The Natasha Knoppel Art Galleries announcement says, “Discover the Amazon rainforest with art from Surinam, French Guyana, and Guyana.” Artists include Jose Legrand, Fabrice Loval [artwork shown above], Roseman Robinot, Thierry Tian- Sio -Po Stanley Greaves, Jules Chin A Foeng, Leo Wong Loi Sing, Isan Corinde, Armand Baag, Ray Daal, Kenneth Beeker, George Simon, Bernadette Persaud, Desmond Alli, Merlene Ellis, Nora Papp, Herman van Bergen, Ed Hart, and Ron Flu.

[Many thanks to peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

For more information, see https://www.natashaknoppelart.com