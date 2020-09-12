Virtual Book Launch: “Caribbean Writers on Teaching Literature”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] On Monday, September 14, 2020, there will be a book launch for the new book Caribbean Writers on Teaching Literature (University of the West Indies Press) edited by Lorna Down and Thelma Baker.

See information on launch at http://www.youtube.com/uwipress and https://www.facebook.com/uwipress/photos/a. [For other book launches and discussions hosted by the University of the West Indies Press, visit https://t.co/EiKhlWPrmn.]

Description: Spanning three generations of teacher-writers, Caribbean Writers on Teaching Literature speaks to the emergence of a distinct body of teaching styles, approaches, methods and philosophy for teaching literature. Each generation enriched by the others has extended the field of literature teaching. With its collection of eighteen interviews and its insightful theoretical discussions on creative ways of teaching literature, Caribbean Writers on Teaching Literature is an innovative and significant text on the pedagogy of literature. Grounded in the practice of teacher-writers in lecture rooms and classrooms this text has much to offer every teacher of literature. All the interviewees are teachers and writers. They bring to the field of teaching literature the perspective of the literary insider as well as the teacher.

Passionate about literature, these teacher-writers highlight literature’s value and necessity for enriching the quality of life in our societies. The text embodies the experience of teaching literature. Each interviewee recalls what it is like to create interesting and meaningful experiences with literary texts within the larger context and understanding of the purpose of literature. Reflecting on memorable as well as challenging experiences in teaching, these teacher-writers uncover unique pathways for engaging students in the study of literature.



See more information on the book at https://www.uwipress.com/9789766407384/caribbean-writers-on-teaching-literature