Sugar Cane: “Chef’s new Caribbean restaurant proves a hit with community”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Frankie Adkins (Wandsworth Times) writes: “Tarell Mcintosh, or “Chef Tee”, has achieved more than most in his 26-years.” He’s speaking about the chef’s new Caribbean restaurant Sugar Cane—serving Jamaican staples like ackee and saltfish—which opened its doors on August 5, 2020.

Having tried his hand in Michelin star restaurants, school teaching and fashion marketing, his latest venture has taken him to the heart of Lambeth, in a pop-up restaurant catering to the needs of the community.

A newcomer to Wandsworth Road, ‘Sugar Cane’ can be spotted by its bright, hand-painted signs, which welcome passers-by into the friendly Caribbean restaurant inside.

“Caribbean cuisine is unique – you either get it right or you get it wrong. It takes a lot for people to come in here as a new company, when it’s not burgers or pizzas,” said Chef Tee.

But serving up hearty portions of down-to-earth food, and the option to BYOB, Sugar Cane is sure to become a neighbourhood favourite.

For first-timers Chef Tee recommends keeping it simple. “Akee and saltfish. That’s actually the national dish of the Caribbean, even though everyone thinks its jerk chicken. Western consumers usually don’t know what it is.

“Historically, it’s to do with slavery, as on long journeys people would salt cod, and akee is a plant pod that grows on trees. It’s like scrambled egg but with a much lighter to texture.

“Whenever I give people a sample, they end up ordering a whole dish. So that’s what my recommendation would be. And my cakes, the Disaronno bread pudding and rum and banana cake seem to send people over the edge!” [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.wandsworthguardian.co.uk/news/18707708.chefs-new-caribbean-restaurant-proves-hit-community



Sugarcane

517 Wandsworth Road, Larkhall, London SW8 4PA, United Kingdom

https://www.sugarcanelondon.com

https://www.instagram.com/sugarcaneldn