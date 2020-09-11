“Dancehall Divas” Reality TV Show Launches

Caribbean National Weekly announced today that Dancehall Divas, the world’s first dancehall lifestyle reality show, premiered on September 10 to audiences globally. The show features six women who are part of the popular dancehall subculture; among them is Jamaican dancehall artiste Danielle Isaacs (Danielle D.I).

The show produced by LHDT Productions from Toronto, Canada features six episodes as part of its pilot season–which producers say was shortened due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shot on location in one of the most popular dancehall cities, the season showcases the comradery and interpersonal relationships and conflicts of its main cast: Danielle Isaacs (Danielle D.I) a dancehall recording artiste out of Jamaica; Marlene Deroux (Sky Hollywood) a businesswoman from New York; Simone Smikle (Simma), a fitness professional and recording artist from the United Kingdom, as well as three from Toronto, Timeasha Labbeaches (Barbie Dolley), an entertainment promoter; Ochanna Spencer (Sexii Peppa) and emerging artiste Asoya Hall (Juicee Bunny) a rapper and local actress.

According to the creator and executive producer of the series, Heather Elliott-Whitehead, “The series highlights the grungy yet elaborate nature of the lifestyle within the dancehall subculture. People know the music, the artistes and the art form associated with the music genre, but there’s an entire subculture that exists within the dancehall culture and that has to do with the lifestyle of the women who are part of it. The show will have an international flavor because all of the cast members reside mostly overseas. There’s glitz and glam, drama, grit and heart”.

The series has been compared to successful shows from the Love and Hip Hop franchise, but Elliott-Whitehead is quick to point out that the Dancehall Divas series is indigenous to dancehall and Jamaica and the stories within the series are unique to the culture.

On Thursday, the series premiered in 33 countries on CEEN Caribbean TV, Digicel’s CATCH Networks and stream live on the Dancehall Divas website.

The series will make its local Jamaican debut on CVM TV the following Saturday.

