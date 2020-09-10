Brooklyn Museum post on Instagram about Haitian-American artist Yolène Legrand

Hatian-born contemporary artist, Yolène Legrand (@atelier_legrand), sources her inspiration from her travels to her homeland, France, and the United States. Often captivated by color, landscape, and cultural presentation, Legrand’s images range from the mountainous lush of Haiti to cityscapes of the Manhattan skyline. Tete de Femme depicts precisely what the title entails, “the head of a woman,” achieved through the intaglio print method of linocut. The colors in this work suggest a nod to the colors on the Haitian coat of arms, a symbol of the battle of independence for the republic––led by Toussaint Louverture. Such an achievement of independence became foundational to the Caribbean pride seen around the world today, as Haiti was the world’s first Black-led republic and the first independent Caribbean state.⁠ #reflectionsonthecaribbean⁠

Yolène Legrand Legrand (Haitian). Tete de Femme. Color lino-cut on laid paper. Brooklyn Museum, Gift of Vivian D. Hewitt, 2015.14.8.

The piece was part of the great African-American collector Vivian Hewitt (turned 100 this year) who accumulated over decades a large collection of Haitian artwork and donated them to the museum a few years ago. Yolène Legrand

Yolène Legrand was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti and now resides in New York. Although she originally pursued a business career (she has a Master’s degree in Finance and was an international banker for many years), her artistic interest has always remained strong. She eventually enrolled at the Art Students League of New York where she studied anatomy and figure drawing with the late Kay Hazelip and oil painting with noted colorists Peter Homitzky and Leatrice Rose. She also attended David Leffel portrait painting workshop and studied printmaking techniques at the League including etching, aquatint, linocut, monotype, etc. . She is now a recognized international artist and muralist. Ms. Legrand taught art at the Brooklyn Museum and at other educational institutions. Various corporations, individuals and other organizations collect her paintings and her work was recently added to the Brooklyn Museum collection.

You can find her website at http://www.yolenelegrand.com/