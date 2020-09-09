Vassar Haiti Project Annual Art Sale & Auction

Online sales

When: Through Oct. 7

Phone: 845-437-5370

thehaitiproject.org/familiesweekend

The Vassar Haiti Project celebrates 20 years of making a difference with its traditional annual art sale & auction, this year offered through virtual platforms. Hundreds of original paintings and handcrafts made in Haiti by artists and artisans will be offered for sale or auction. All purchases are 50% tax-deductible and donations are 100% tax deductible. As always, the event will feature colorful art and handcrafts from Haiti, as well as live virtual programs that celebrate Haitian culture over the weekend of October 2- 4.