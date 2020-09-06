Virtual art exhibition: “Gendering Protest”

In “After coronavirus interruption, Rutgers exhibit of works by 2 exiled artists revived online,” NJ.com writes about an exhibition of works by exiled Venezuelan artists Deborah Castillo and Érika Ordosgoitti. “Gendering Protest,” curated by Tatiana Flores, is sponsored by the Rutgers University Center for Women in the Arts and Humanities. After opening on January 21 at the Mary H. Dana Women Artists Series Galleries in Douglass Library on the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, it was closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual version of the exhibit opened on Tuesday, September 1, and it will remain online through December 10, 2020. An artists’ lecture on Zoom is scheduled for 5:30pm, on Thursday, October 29th. NJ.com reports:

“Gendering Protest,” an exhibit of works by exiled Venezuelan artists Deborah Castillo and Érika Ordosgoitti, opened on Jan. 21 in the Mary H. Dana Women Artists Series Galleries in Douglass Library on the Rutgers University campus in New Brunswick, but abruptly “closed until further notice” on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Curated by Rutgers Latino & Caribbean Studies and Art History professor Tatiana Flores, the show comprises works that “respond to Venezuela’s political turmoil of the last decade.”

As detailed by the exhibit’s online program notes:

“The work of Castillo and Ordosgoitti carries a distinctly feminist form of social protest, relying on performative acts and activating the body in daring ways so as to challenge, not only the current political regime, but also heteronormative patriarchal culture and canonical Venezuelan aesthetics. In Venezuela’s economic heyday, geometric abstraction and architectural modernism were regarded as emblems of progress and prosperity. . . . Castillo and Ordosgoitti (present) a strong female body and (imbue) her with agency, revealing a conviction in the power of art to effect social change.”

As fair warning, “activating the body in daring ways” does translate into a prevalent but effective use of nudity, particularly in Ordogoitti’s art. Viewer discretion is advised.

The images and videos, which document performance protests the artists orchestrated in their country, have sparked a buzz on social media. The online exhibit includes “a snippet of the comments made on social media in response to Ordogoitti’s protest/performance,” in Spanish and English. Among the more printable entries: “She went too far she went too far what’s wrong with them, man” and “In addition to crazy, ridiculous.”

Based in Brooklyn, Castillo has exhibited widely across Latin America, the United States and Europe. Born in 1971, she is a graduate of the Armando Reverón University Institute of Plastic Arts in Caracas and has held residencies at Franklin Furnace, the Hemispheric Institute and the London Print Studio. Castillo is the subject of the e-book Deborah Castillo: Radical Disobedience, recently published by HemiPress.

Ordosgoitti, born in 1980, is a graduate of the Armando Reverón University Institute of Plastic Arts. She received the AICA award for young artists in Venezuela in 2016 and the MISOL Foundation award for young artists in Bogota in 2014. She has had solo exhibitions in Caracas and Bogota and participated in group exhibitions in Europe and Latin America.

Again, fair warning: Many of the comments are lewd.

Deborah Castillo's "Slapping Power 1" is one of the digital prints in "Gender Protest," an online exhibit hosted by Rutgers' Center for Women in the Arts and Humanities.

