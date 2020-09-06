Collective. Contemporary Stories. “Transatlantic Cuba”

AECID, Casa de América & PHotoESPAÑA 2020 (PHE20) Festival present “Transatlantic Cuba” [Trasatlántica Cuba] from September 9 to October 28, 2020. The exhibition will be on view at Casa de América, at Calle Marqués del Duero, 2, 28014, Madrid, Spain. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Description: This exhibition features works by approximately twenty Cuban photographers, selected during the portfolio reviews held on 30 and 31 October 2019 at the Havana Fototeca when Trasatlántica PHotoEspaña travelled to Cuba.

Each reflects the latest trends in contemporary Cuban photography, the concerns and narrative methods of authors united by the common denominator of the island, with its history, its light and the magic of a setting captured in every snapshot.

Trasatlántica, the visual arts and photography forum of PHotoEspaña, was established in 2008 to encourage exchange and support the promotion of artists and photographers across the globe. Working with the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and its network of cultural centres, Trasatlántica has organised events in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, Senegal, the United States, Uruguay and Venezuela, among other countries.

For more information, see https://www.phe.es/en/exhibition/trasatlantica-cuba

Also see https://www.esmadrid.com/agenda/colectiva-trasatlantica-cuba-photoespana-seccion-oficial-casa-america, https://www.phe.es/exposicion/colectiva-trasatlantica-cuba, and https://www.casamerica.es/exposiciones/trasatlantica-cuba