IDB launches Pivot Movement to strengthen Caribbean innovation

A report from Loop.

If you have innovative ideas to impact Caribbean development in the areas of electromobility, digital transformation and re-imaging tourism, you could win US$5000.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has launched the Pivot Movement to harness the most innovative ideas for Caribbean development and create a plan for the future of the region. The Movement includes a crowdsourcing contest and an event.

Pivot Search is the crowdsourcing platform to receive new development ideas. It runs from September 2 to September 18, with a $5000 cash prize.

Along with partners Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA), Singularity University and Destination Experience, IDB will also host The Pivot Event, a virtual conference, between October 15 and 30, 2020.

General Manager of the IDB’s Country Department Caribbean Group (CCB), Therese Turner-Jones said, “The Pivot Movement is a vehicle for Caribbean transformation driven by ideas. It gives anyone anywhere the opportunity to help shape the future of our region. We are creating an innovative space where pioneering minds will discuss moonshot ideas to drive a more resilient and secure future for all Caribbean people.”

The Pivot Search, which precedes the event, is a call for ideas from members of the public.

Three ideas will be selected for the prize and will also secure a place at The Pivot Event. The ideas can be submitted here .

Racquel Moses, CEO of Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA) said “In the Caribbean, we battle with the disastrous impacts of climate change. Innovation is urgently needed to build our resilience to these impacts and the CCSA is delighted to be a partner in this movement. We are excited by the application of innovation to combat long standing challenges.”

Moonshot thinking is an approach entrenched by Singularity University, who will facilitate sessions over the five days of the inaugural Pivot Event. Thought leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs will be invited to plan a vision for the Caribbean in the next decade.

They will explore three moonshot ideas under each of the three themes for a total of nine ideas. Three of those ideas will come from the final winners of The Pivot Search who will be given the opportunity to attend the conference. The final outcomes of the event will be a plan for the nine moonshot ideas and a roadmap for access to funding.

Individuals can request an invitation to the Pivot Event and get further details about how to submit ideas for The Pivot Search via the website www.caribbeanpivot.com .