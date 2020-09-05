Bahamas Born Player Makes Major League Debut

A report from News Americas Now.

Bahamas-born baseball player Jazz Chisholm made his first major league start this week for the Miami Marlins against the Toronto Bluejays.

After coming off the bench in his MLB debut on Tuesday, Chisholm, #70, filled in for Miguel Rojas, who was out with an abdomen strain. Playing at shortstop, he batted ninth for the Miami Marlins against the Toronto Bluejays. The Marlins won on Tuesday night but lost on Wednesday when Chisholm got 4 AB on the scoreboard.

Chisholm, the club’s No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline, skipped Triple-A entirely after producing an .877 OPS in 23 games with the Marlins’ organization following his acquisition from Arizona last year. He is 22 and was born in Nassau.