Bahamas Born Player Makes Major League Debut

A report from News Americas Now.

Bahamas-born baseball player Jazz Chisholm made his first major league start this week for the Miami Marlins against the Toronto Bluejays.

After coming off the bench in his MLB debut on Tuesday, Chisholm, #70, filled in for Miguel Rojas, who was out with an abdomen strain. Playing at shortstop, he batted ninth for the Miami Marlins against the Toronto Bluejays. The Marlins won on Tuesday night but lost on Wednesday when Chisholm got 4 AB on the scoreboard.

Chisholm, the club’s No. 4 prospect per MLB Pipeline, skipped Triple-A entirely after producing an .877 OPS in 23 games with the Marlins’ organization following his acquisition from Arizona last year. He is 22 and was born in Nassau.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s