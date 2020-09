Gregory Halpern: Let the Sun Beheaded Be

(Aperture) by Clément Chéroux and Stanley Wolukau-Wanambwa

In this new series of photographs, Gregory Halpern shifts his gaze to the Caribbean archipelago of Guadeloupe, a region colonized by the French. Halpern juxtaposes the beauty of Guadeloupe with its violent history and leaves the viewer to sift through and consider the region with the level of empathy and weight he experienced while photographing.