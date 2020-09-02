“SYMBOLS AND MYTHS” EXHIBITION TO OPEN SEPTEMBER 8 IN OSCEOLA ARTS COMMUNITY GALLERY

“Symbols and Myths,” an exhibition of artworks created by Central Florida artists Jose Sanchez and Raul Gomez will open September 8 in the Community Gallery at Osceola Arts in Kissimmee.

Sanchez, a Puerto Rican native, and Gomez, born in Cuba, both have strong connections to their Taino/African/Hispanic heritage and the Surrealist movement.

Both artists paint narratives rooted in dreams, fantasy, memories, and fragmented identities.

In “Symbols and Myths” Gomez and Sanchez nostalgic for the ancestral past of their island cultures, pay tribute to poetic origin stories, and the unconscious mind with art pieces that revel in the uncanny. Symbols and Myths will be on display in the Community Gallery September 8- November 6.

For more info contact marilyn@osceolaarts.org.