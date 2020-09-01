From Aruba to Jamaica, 9 Beaches with Built-in Social Distancing

Caribbean Journal’s Bob Curley presents nine beaches with appropriate social distancing, including beaches in Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba, Bequia, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, St. Barth, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Curley writes:

Social distancing is one of the hardest parts about COVID-19: we all miss our family and friends, and it’s made even worse when you feel like you’ve been trapped in your house for months.

What if, however, you could stay safely apart from other people yet still enjoy the beauty of a Caribbean beach? Any beach in the islands is probably less crowded right now as most people are not traveling, but these nine beaches have a reputation for being quiet even in the busiest of tourism seasons.

These lovely strips of sand also have the advantage of being public beaches and at least reasonably accessible (rather than at the end of a three-mile hike, for example).

Each is perfect for a Caribbean beach outing whether your interest is safety or snuggling up with someone in your bubble in solitude. [. . .]

