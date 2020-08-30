Lewis Hamilton dedicates race at Belgian Grand Prix to Chadwick Boseman following his death

A report by Isla Williams for Metro.

Lewis Hamilton has dedicated his dominant pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix to Chadwick Boseman following his death.

The Formula 1 driver repeated the actor’s Black Panther crossed-arm pose during his race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, and later posted a tribute to Instagram. Sharing a picture of himself mimicking the pose with his helmet on, he wrote: ‘I want to dedicate this pole to Chadwick. This has been a heavy year for all of us but hearing that news this morning really hurt. ‘What he accomplished and the legacy he left is so incredible to me. He’s inspired a whole generation of young black men and women and provided them with a true superhero to look up to

‘Rest in power my friend.’ Shortly after sealing the 94th pole position of his Formula 1 career, Lewis, 35, explained that the pole was a ‘really important’ one, and although the death of the Black Panther star ‘broke’ him, he was determined to finish the race. ‘It was not easy for me to get back in focus with that hanging in my heart, but I wanted to get back up there because what he has done for our people will be remembered for ever,’ he said. Lewis repeated the actor’s Black Panther arm cross during his race .

‘I remember when Black Panther came out, because I am a huge Marvel fan. Just knowing how Hollywood has been for a long, long time and to see the first black superhero come out… everyone was just so proud.’ Chadwick sadly died aged 43, after a four-year battle with colon cancer. His family confirmed his death in a statement posted to social media, writing: ‘It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick sadly died aged 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. ‘Chadwick was diagnosed with stage II colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to sage IV. ‘A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have to come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

‘It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.’ ‘He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ‘The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.’

Following his death, many of Chadwick’s Marvel co-stars, including Tom Holland, Chris Evans and Brie Larson have since taken to social media to mourn their loss. And in his final Instagram post, the star also posed alongside Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.