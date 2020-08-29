[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] In her article “The Black female artists to have on your radar,” Megan DiTrolio (Marie Claire) examines the work of Saya Woolfalk, Tschabalala Self, Delita Martin, Xaviera Simmons, and Bahamas-born artist April Bey. Here is a brief excerpt about April Bey:

April Bey’s work is incredibly vibrant and brimming with bright energy. It feels fun to look at, yet it grapples with difficult concepts, including race within an American, white supremacist system. “Her work is pleasing to the eye,” says Brielmaier. “But then when you scan the surface and get into some of the details, you realize that [it] packs a potent punch.”

Bey grew up in the Caribbean and now lives in Los Angeles; her collage-style work draws inspiration from global influences and often serves as a cultural critique of concepts including pop culture, feminism, social media and AfroFuturism (one series is entitled “Afrofuturist Womanism” includes a piece featuring the one and only Beyoncé). [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.marieclaire.com/culture/a33669566/black-female-artists



