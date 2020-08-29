Online Exhibition: Geandy Pavón’s “Quarantine: 40 Days and 40 Nights”

The Art Museum of the Americas (AMA), sponsored by the Organization of American States’ (OAS) Secretariat for Hemispheric Affairs, presents Geandy Pavón’s “Quarantine: 40 Days and 40 Nights.” The exhibition, curated by Lynette M.F. Bosch (Department of Art History, SUNY-Geneseo), will open on September 3, 2020.

Description: “Confinement brings us back to the archetypical cave, Altamira, Plato’s Cave in the Republic, where the first images were created either for expressing the world or for masking reality. From the cave of confinement, Geandy Pavón and Imara López reenact some of the most popular myths to try to give a new meaning to our times that have, at the same time, an apocalyptical nature and a sense of beginning.”

Jorge Brioso (Professor of Latin American Literature, Carleton College)

* * *

The Art Museum of the Americas is pleased to present Geandy Pavón Quarantine: 40 Days and 40 Nights, a timely and imaginative photographic exploration of life under quarantine. A weekend visit to his partner Imara López in early March turned into an indefinite lockdown in Buffalo, NY that would dramatically change the course of plans for Pavón and López. Anticipating a short visit, Pavón had packed only essential gear. This basic equipment would become the primary medium of expression and provide a challenge for Pavón’s explorations. These photographs from quarantine chronicle a journey into topics such as the reinterpretations of known works of art, to religious themes, to Classical mythology. Unfolding historical moments have also threaded their way through the narrative. In addition to the body of photographs in the exhibition, Pavón created process videos to further narrate some of these moments.



In her essay for this exhibition, Lynette M.F. Bosch, SUNY Distinguished Professor & Chair, Department of Art History, Geneseo, delivers a profound narrative arc that takes us from art history, to an informative primer on the history of pandemics, to the unraveling of historical events in this country’s history.



The Art Museum of the Americas has created an alternative viewing experience through its social media platforms: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube.



Exhibition Hashtags: #AMAenCasa #AMAatHome



* * *

Geandy Pavón is a multi-disciplinary artist who explores the ills that plague global society. His observations into totalitarianism, ideology, iconoclasm, and displays of power that lead to ruin and decay are expressed through paint, photography and video. Pavón’s work has been featured in solo and group exhibitions such as Caribbean: Crossroads of the World, at The Studio Museum in Harlem and PAMM; The X Files Bienal at El Museo de Barrio; and the Annenberg Space for Photography as part of Pacific Time LA/LA.



[Image: Geandy Pavón. “Quarantine: Six Feet, day 36, 2020.” 16×20 inches, edition series. Archival pigment print, Hahnemüle Baryta ©2020 Geandy Pavón.]