Michèle Stephenson’s “Stateless”: Best Documentary, 2020 BlackStar Film Festival

Stateless (Apátrida), by Haitian filmmaker and former human rights attorney Michèle Stephenson, is the winner for Best Feature Documentary film at the 2020 BlackStar Film Festival, which took place from August 20 through August 26, 2020. Her film explores race relations in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Description: Through the grassroots campaign of electoral hopeful Rosa Iris, director Michèle Stephenson’s new documentary reveals the depths of racial hatred and institutionalized oppression that divide Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Jury Comment: “Stateless is ambitious and innovative in form, telling an important story of borders and national identity with strong characters. The director’s artistry collapses time for stateless Dominicans with Haitian heritage caught in limbo.”

For more information, see https://www.blackstarfest.org/blackstar2020winners/