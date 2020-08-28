Raquel Paiewonsky, new head of Fine Arts at Chavón

Artist Raquel Paiewonsky has been chosen to lead the Fine Arts department at Altos de Chavón School of Design (also known as CHAVÓN) in the Dominican Republic. Here is a translation of “La experiencia de sumergirse en el arte, con Raquel Paiewonsky a la cabeza de la carrera de Bellas Artes”—an article posted in the Chavón site. [Many thanks to AICA Caraïbe du Sud for bringing this item to our attention.]

“The experience of immersing yourself in art, with Raquel Paiewonsky at the head of Fine Arts”

Known as one of the most successful artists in the Dominican Republic, this chavonera [former student of CHAVÓN] has collaborated with our School since the day she graduated as a Fine Arts professional. Starting in 1991, she has shared—in various ways—with a number of budding talents “the extraordinary tools that art offers us to learn and to connect with the world in a unique way” … And she has achieved this steadfastly through painting, sculpture, installation, and photography, combining in many cases more than one of these.

Today, life brings her a new challenge: to become the new coordinator of the CHAVÓN Fine Arts degree program. To this end, she has surrounded herself with a team of renowned artist-teachers who share with her a passion for art and for guiding students in their creative process and development in art.

Just as CHAVÓN has left an indelible mark on Paiewonsky, she has the firm intention of reciprocating everything received from her alma mater; therefore, she plans to make sure that the degree program she is now leading becomes “a kind of laboratory where students experiment with multiple media, where they articulate their vision and thought on art, and where they acquire the tools to empower themselves and insert themselves into their environment through of artistic practice.”

Similarly, her aim is to see Fine Arts students work on acquiring skills that are essential to be able to communicate visually and sensually, and to foster an approach with the multidisciplinary nature of current art, where categories are not the main protagonists and where any object or experience may be a channel for expression.

As a motto, she vehemently states: “I will accompany students in a creative process where critical thinking, knowledge of history, and conscious visual referentiality are a fundamental part of their growth.” And she, as an authority on the subject, knows very well what she is speaking about, since her work has traveled around the world and has been exhibited in permanent collections, such as the RISD Museum in Providence; the Museum of Latin American Art, in Long Beach (California); and Daros Latin America, in Zurich.

To her credit she has also participated in exhibitions, residencies, and biennials in the United States, Europe, and Asia, as well as in Latin America and the Caribbean. Among these, we can point out her participation in the Venice Biennale, in 2009 and 2013; the 8th, 9th and 21st Biennials of Havana, Cuba; the 10th Biennial of Cuenca, Ecuador; the 3rd Fin del Mundo Biennial in Ushuaia, Argentina; and the Jamaica Biennale, in 2017.

Similarly, she is an active participant in the art circuits of our country [Dominican Republic], where she shows great interest in promoting spaces for dialogue and education within cultural platforms. In her capacity as co-creator of the Quintapata collective (from 2008 to 2015) she develops joint projects with the intention of promoting art and artistic dialogue in the Dominican Republic, and of creating ties with other contexts and spaces.

It should be noted that she has won the Eduardo León Grand Prize on several occasions (2006, 2008 and 2012); which has been awarded in the 20th and 22nd editions of the National Biennial of Visual Arts of Santo Domingo; and that in 2015, she was glad to receive the support of the Davidoff Art Initiative for residency at the Kunstlerhaus Bethanien in Berlin.

With Raquel Paeiwonsky at the helm, Chavonero artists in training will be fortunate not only to touch the human spirit and to connect with the world, but also to have the veteran artist as their main mentor in the fascinating adventure of learning.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For the original article, see https://chavon.edu.do/eng/la-experiencia-de-sumergirse-en-el-arte-con-raquel-paiewonsky-a-la-cabeza-de-la-carrera-de-bellas-artes/





