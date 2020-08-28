Naomi Osaka was 2 matches away from winning [. . .] but dropped out in protest of police violence

Meredith Cash reports for Insider on the protest of police violence by Naomi Osaka, the U.S. tennis champion whose heritage is Haitian and Japanese.

Naomi Osaka has dropped out of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in protest of police violence.

The 22-year-old tennis superstar was scheduled to face Elise Mertens in the semifinals on Thursday morning but posted a note late Wednesday night announcing her decision to not play.

“Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach,” Osaka wrote in a statement published on Twitter.

Her decision came with protests erupting around the US — including by other major athletes — in light of Sunday’s police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin who a police officer shot seven times in front of his three children.

[Photo above by Al Bello/Getty Images.]

