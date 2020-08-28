Google honors author Alexandre Dumas with new Doodle

A report by Wade Sheridan for UPI.

Google is celebrating renowned French author Alexandre Dumas with a new Doodle.

The first installment of his novel, The Count of Monte Cristo, was published in Parisian newspaper The Journal of Debates on this day in 1884.ADVERTISEMENT

Google’s homepage features a slideshow of artwork from Doodler Matt Cruickshank that depicts an shortened version of The Count of Monte Cristo.

Dumas moved to Paris in 1822 and was a successful playwright before he found success with his action-packed novels such as 1844’s The Three Musketeers.

Dumas is one of the most popular French authors in the world with his books being translated into over 100 languages.

A long-lost Dumas novel, titled The Last Cavalier, was uncovered in Paris’ National Library of France in the late 1980s and was published in 2005.

“Merci, Alexandre Dumas, for all the excitement you’ve given so many readers!” Google said.