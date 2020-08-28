AICA Caraïbe du Sud: “in the process” Artist Interviews

AICA Caraïbe du Sud [AICA Southern Caribbean] has developed a series of online interviews meant to spotlight the work of artists from the Caribbean. The new series—“in the process: Artist Interviews”—will launch on Friday, September 18, at 1:00pm, when AICA president Allison Thompson will be in conversation with artist, researcher, and curator Alberta Whittle (Barbados).

Description: in the process is an online interview series developed by AICA Southern Caribbean, a regional chapter of the International Art Critics Association. Join our members each month as they spotlight the work of artists from the Caribbean. Conversations delve into the ideas and experiences of creative practitioners. Get insight into their art-making process and the ongoing work of creating and communicating meanings.

This new series will launch on Friday, September 18th at 1:00 pm, when AICA Southern Caribbean president Allison Thompson will be in conversation with artist, researcher, and curator Alberta Whittle.

Meet the Artist: Alberta Whittle (b. 1980, Barbados) lives and works between Barbados, Scotland and South Africa. Informed by diasporic conversations, Alberta considers radical self-love and collective care key methods in battling anti-blackness. Her practice involves choreographing interactive installations, using film, sculpture and performance as site-specific artworks in public and private spaces. Whittle’s recent solo exhibition How Flexible Can We Make the Mouth at Dundee Contemporary Arts in Scotland, focused on healing, writing and speech as means of self-liberation. Alberta was one of ten recipients of the 2020 Turner Bursaries, awarded this year in lieu of the Turner Prize nominations, to artists “chosen for their significant contributions to new developments in contemporary art.” She was a RAW Académie Fellow at RAW Material Dakar in 2018 and the Margaret Tait Award winner for 2018/19. Whittle is also the recipient of the 2020 Frieze Artist Award. She is a Committee Member at Transmission Gallery in Glasgow and a Board Member of SCAN (Scottish Creative Art Network). There are a number of exciting events coming up for Whittle including participation in the Liverpool Biennial and the British Art Show 9, both in 2021.

Register to join in the process: Artist Interviews” here: Register Now

About AICA Caraïbe du Sud / AICA Southern Caribbean: AICA Southern Caribbean is a regional section of the International Art Critics Association with members in Barbados, Bermuda, Curaçao, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Trinidad and Tobago as well as the wider Caribbean Diaspora. AICA brings together art critics who wish to develop international cooperation in the area of the creative arts, and in building awareness of artistic culture. Its aim is to promote the disciplines of art criticism and contribute to building firm methodological foundations. One of the main aims of AICA Southern Caribbean is promoting communication and interaction between art critics and artistic communities of the region, and the diaspora.

Also see https://aica-sc.net/