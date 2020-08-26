Waitukubuli association joins fight against racism in video exhibition

A report from MENAFN.

The Waitukubuli Artist Association, a collective of creatives in Dominica, released a video exhibiting art pieces created in light of the growing call to end racial inequality. The art exhibited in the video was made in response to the seemingly increasing frequency of racially motivated incidents, particularly the George Floyd murder. The video showcases the beautiful works of art and the artists’ perspectives on various issues surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement.

The video exhibition, filmed and edited by WAA member Michael Lees, shows the works of Dominican artists, Chase Lawrence, Jenae Bell, Edward Collins, Sarama Rolle, Lowell ‘Omtni’ Royer, Precious Peter, Jerrel Joseph, Yaena Eugene and Aaron Hamilton. The artists worked in many mediums – everything from digital media to papier-mâché.

The video premieres at 11 a.m Wednesday, August 26, 2020, on youtube and other social media platforms:

‘WAA really wanted to make an impact in the best way we know-how,’ said president of WAA, Lowell Royer. ‘We wanted to create impactful artwork that inspires conversation around racism, and to spread the dialogue about race to the Caribbean. We look forward to hearing the public’s reactions.’

For more from WAA, follow them online at: http://www.instagram.com/Kubuliarts , http://www.facebook.com/WaituKubuliArtistAssociation , and on their official website http://www.kubuliarts.com .